One of the wool industry's finest retired just weeks before he was announced as the Marcus Oldham Flock Leader for 2023.
Outgoing Elders Gippsland district wool manager Malcolm Nicholls, Stratford, took home the award for his long-standing commitment to Australia's wool industry.
The award, announced at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on Saturday night, recognises an individual's exemplary contribution to the sheep meat or wool supply chain.
Mr Nicholls managed a sheep farm until he and his wife, Anne, sold their livestock in 1996, and now spends his time lending a hand on his son's Mace Hill Merino stud at Munro.
"I'm really happy that we brought the four kids up on the farm, when they got older I decided to go and work with Elders and we decided to move into town," he said.
Mr Nicholls' career with Elders included branch manager at Sale, show floor manager and wool auctioneer at Melbourne, and district wool manager in Gippsland.
He took over the shearing run of Bundy Co in 1974 in partnership with Neil Lett, where he trained young shearers and shed hands to shear a flock of 64,000 sheep.
He served with the Australian Wool Industry Taskforce, and was president to the Gippsland Sheep Breeders Association in the late-1980's where he holds a life membership for his contribution.
Mr Nicholls previously won the Wool Broker of the Year award and has helped coordinate the Gippsland charity wool bale auction for eight years to support Ambulance Victoria's air ambulance fleet.
"We've raised over $100,000 now for the medical helicopters which are so necessary for people based in those more-remote areas," he said.
"I believe that we've made a lot of ground in bringing wool brokers and wool buyers together in my time as show floor manager in Elders.
"It's helped me to build those relationships above and beyond what I've expected."
He said his other career highlights included judging wool in country shows from Flinders Island, Tas, to Longreach, Qld, travelling to China with clients and touring wool operations with Swedish company ASKET's workers.
"It opened my eyes to making sure we are producing ethically-grown wool that fits in with what consumers are asking for," Mr Nicholls said.
"The manager of the company emailed me every day for 18 days after she got back with queries nearly always pertaining to mulesing.
"It drove home to me in the conversations that we had that they were trying to make sure they were producing what customers wanted, and therefore we needed to produce what our customers wanted."
Mr Nicholls retired in June after 30 years in the industry.
He has thoroughly enjoyed the training part of his role and looked forward to passing the reins onto new Elders Gippsland district wool manager, Madi Gallagher.
"We've just had a marvellous transition and it's made it easier for both of us, often in my career I've seen younger people struggle because they haven't had support," he said.
He said overall, he had most enjoyed sheep classing and working to add value to Australia's woolgrowers.
"I've always said I just didn't want to drive around and talk about footy scores and the weather, I wanted to add value," he said.
Marcus Oldham College principal and award judge Andrew Baker said Mr Nicholl's dedication to the wool industry made him a "standout candidate" among many.
"His unwavering commitment to the industry, spanning over three decades, along with his active involvement in the local community, has rightfully earned him this honour," Mr Baker said.
He said Mr Nicholls' career was impressive, and his participation in the Gippsland charity wool bale auction exemplified consistent dedication and active engagement.
"Not only has Mal proven himself as a leader within the industry, but he has also taken on the role of mentor, inspiring and guiding others along their own journeys," Mr Baker said.
"His infectious enthusiasm for wool and wool growing leaves a lasting impact on everyone he encounters.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mal on this well-deserved recognition and wish him continued success in all his endeavours."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
