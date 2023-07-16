Stock & Land
Elders wool icon Malcolm Nicholls wins Marcus Oldham Flock Leader

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
July 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Wool veteran Mal Nicholls has won the 2023 Marcus Oldham Flock Leader Lambition Award for his service to Australia's sheep industry. Picture by Bryce Eishold
One of the wool industry's finest retired just weeks before he was announced as the Marcus Oldham Flock Leader for 2023.

