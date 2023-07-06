Butcher backs Aussie Whites

A Victorian butcher likes Aussie White sheep for their musculature and muscle yield.
"They're like little bodybuilders walking around in the paddock," Brett Morrison said.
"It's because they're a muscle sheep and that gives you a good yield off the carcase."
Mr Morrison with his wife, Kelly, own two butcher shops at Orbost and Lakes Entrance in eastern Victoria.
They employ seven people across the two businesses.
All their lamb and beef is sourced through the Orbost abattoir, which sources its product from local farmers.
"That's important because it links us back into the community and local producers.
"It makes a real difference to people when they come in and see their product in our shop."
This week, the couple celebrated 12 years in business.
Mr Morrison did his butchery apprenticeship in Orbost. After a time, he and Kelly purchased the business. Five years later, they opened another shop in Lakes Entrance.
As well as receiving awards for his smallgoods, Mr Morrison has competed in international competitions and workshops to improve his knowledge about meat and how it should be prepared.
"The Australian meat industry council runs a sausage and burger competition every year.
"We've taken out a few regional awards. Last year we were second in Victoria."
In 2019, Mr Morrison and a team of chefs won the international Meatstock Badassbbq competition where he prepared the meat and the chefs cooked it.
These experiences help his customers get the most out of meat cuts.
"I keep my ears and eyes open to see what's trending and what the guys in the city are doing.
"I get to create a bit of excitement for my customers and they're willing to give something new a go."
That includes Aussie White lambs, although so far he has only had one supplier.
"When we butcher these lambs, the quality is next level and very exciting.
"We always want to have the best quality in the shop.
"I look for the colour of the meat and the fat.
"The Aussie White sheep have marbling through the meat and that gives you tenderness and taste."
He favours low-temperature slow cooking for lamb shoulders and said the breed was a standout.
"The marbling fat breaks down and creates tiny little air pockets in the meat, and that adds to the tenderness of the meat."
The Aussie White lamb also lends itself to direct heat cooking.
"They're super tender whichever way you cook them."
