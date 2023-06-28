Fresh Melbourne event focuses on future-proofing agriculture

A new three-day trades event is aiming to help alleviate labour shortages and show farmers the latest in technology.
The FutureAg Expo will be available for farmers in April 2024, which aims to combine investment, trade, technology, education, security, energy and sustainability at Melbourne Showgrounds.
The event aims to help grow the industry's skilled labour force, as well as introduce producers to new technology.
CNH Industrial Australia/New Zealand managing director Brandon Stannett said it would help show existing career opportunities.
"This is such a dynamic space and the agricultural advancements we've seen in recent decades are ensuring farmers around the globe have the tools and technology at their fingertips to help ensure we have the food and fibre necessary for the world's population into the future," he said.
"It's also a chance to highlight the career opportunities that exist in the industry, with labour shortages a current challenge.
"There are many different paths for such a range of skills in agriculture, and we rely on events like these to provide."
READ MORE:
The event claimed it aims to include manufacturers, producers, importers and distributors of products and services related to all agricultural industries.
Hannover Fairs Australia commercial director Mike Nissen said the free event would help farmers see the latest in agricultural technology.
"FutureAg is an opportunity for the farmers and producers of Australia to see the latest innovations in the industry," he said.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.