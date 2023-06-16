Bulla announces increase to opening milk price for the 23/24 season

Bulla Dairy Foods has announced an increase to its 2023/24 milk season opening price.
The company will implement an increase of $0.20/kg milk solids as of July 1 which will see prices range from $9-$9.60/kg MS.
"As Bulla Dairy Foods approaches the new milk season, we are pleased to announce an increase of $0.20/kg MS for our milk suppliers from the original FY24 opening price," Bulla dairy and procurement general manager Rohan Davies said.
"Australians continue to show their enjoyment of Bulla products, and the family dairy is proud to be 113 years strong and steadily growing. Bulla is pleased to be attracting new suppliers this year and we want our price to be a clear benefit for farmers that are evaluating the current market."
Their opening offer reached the estimates that dairy analysts had been demanding in the leadup weeks to June 1. A $9/kgMS offer was considered reasonable.
At the time, Bulla Dairy Foods CEO Allan Hood said the company was making a conservative offer, citing lower international price benchmarks that were affecting margins.
