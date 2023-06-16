Stock & Land

Bulla announces increase to opening milk price for the 23/24 season

Updated June 17 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:45am
File picture by Hayley Warden
Bulla Dairy Foods has announced an increase to its 2023/24 milk season opening price.

