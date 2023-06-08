Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Victoria's chief health officer has taken a biosecurity role with CSIRO

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 9 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A very familiar face to most Victorians during the pandemic, Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton is taking up a new job at CSIRO. Picture from CSIRO
A very familiar face to most Victorians during the pandemic, Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton is taking up a new job at CSIRO. Picture from CSIRO

The man who led Victoria through its much criticised lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken charge of the CSIRO's biosecurity research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.