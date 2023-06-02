Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Non-dairy sales remain relatively small, annual breakfast told

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 2 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inflation is changing the way people shop, Dairy Australia analyst Eliza Redfern, Picture by Andrew Miller
Inflation is changing the way people shop, Dairy Australia analyst Eliza Redfern, Picture by Andrew Miller

While cost-of-living pressures have bitten into the volume of dairy milks sold domestically, their value has jumped by more than 10 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.