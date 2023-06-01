Stock & Land
Murray Muster 2023 at Kialla focused on retaining labour in dairy

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
Updated June 2 2023 - 11:28am, first published 8:00am
Richard Hamilton, Mitta Dairies, and Jerrica, Olivia and Zac McLaren at Dairy Australia's Murray Muster 2023. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Richard Hamilton, Mitta Dairies, and Jerrica, Olivia and Zac McLaren at Dairy Australia's Murray Muster 2023. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Flexible work hours, competitive pay, a safe working environment and care are keys to keeping labourers, dairy industry professionals say.

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

