In the heart of the Macalister's premier dairying country, a big sale result for an historic block

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated June 1 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
Top grazing country in a renowned dairy region has sold at auction for more than $10,000/ac. Pictures from Wellington Real Estate
A choice piece of Gippsland's rich dairy country has sold for more than $10,000 per acre on the eve of the winter slowdown of farm auctions.

