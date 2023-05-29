A recent report by The Grattan Institute has put the exploitation of migrant workers in Australia under the microscope, making recommendations to the federal government in an effort to create a fairer workforce.
The report, 'Short-changed: How to stop the exploitation of migrant workers in Australia' identified up to 16 per cent of recent migrants are paid less than the national minimum wage and were reported to be twice as likely to be underpaid than that of long-term residents.
Lead author and Grattan Institute economic policy program director Brendan Coates said the exploitation has got to stop.
"Exploitation of migrant workers - who are often young and vulnerable - is a blight on Australia's claim to be the land of the fair go," Mr Coates said.
"Our report shows how the government can stamp it out."
Part of the report includes regional areas and working holiday visa restrictions, which are often relied upon by producers to assist with picking and packing work on the farm.
These recommendations state that a first step would be a reform of existing visa rules that risk exploitation of migrants, including the regional work requirements for a working holiday makers (WHM) visa.
Currently, the WHM visa requires migrants to complete eligible regional 'specified work' (Often on farms in regional areas) for 88 days on their second visa and six months for their third visa, this is recommended to change to a one year visa with no specified regional work requirements.
The second step in the report is to strengthen enforcement of employers who dismiss the law, and a reform of the Fair Work Ombudsman including a name change, increased funding and raising the maximum court penalties for employers that break the law.
Thirdly, the report identified a need for improved support for exploited migrants and encourage them to pursue action against underpayment, establish a Migrant Workers Centre in each state and reform the small claims court process.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
