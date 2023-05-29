Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Melbourne's 'butcher of distinction' has the 'chops' to be the best

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne's self-titled "butcher of distinction" Peter Bouchier is celebrating 40 years of running his business. Picture by Andrew Miller
Melbourne's self-titled "butcher of distinction" Peter Bouchier is celebrating 40 years of running his business. Picture by Andrew Miller

One of Melbourne's premium butchers is passionate about the trade he started work in as a teenager.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.