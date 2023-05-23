Stock & Land
Home/News

UDV predicts late rush of opening milk prices, as processors sit on fence

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated May 24 2023 - 3:18pm, first published May 23 2023 - 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulla Dairy Foods Dairy and Procurement general manager Rohan Davies says the company believes it has opened with a strong and market relevant price.
Bulla Dairy Foods Dairy and Procurement general manager Rohan Davies says the company believes it has opened with a strong and market relevant price.

United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing, Colac, says getting income estimations would be "critically important" for producers this year, with a likely late rush of farmgate price announcements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.