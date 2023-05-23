Stock & Land
Joe McCracken raises concerns over proposed Brewster wind farm

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated May 24 2023 - 11:17am, first published 8:00am
Upper house MP Joe McCracken said locals near Brewster are concerned over the selective consultation process over a proposed wind farm.
Upper house MP Joe McCracken said locals near Brewster are concerned over the selective consultation process over a proposed wind farm.

Liberal member for Western Victoria Joe McCracken has called on the Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny to meet with local farmers who are concerned over the process of a wind turbine farm at Brewster, 10 kilometres east of Beaufort.

