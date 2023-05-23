Liberal member for Western Victoria Joe McCracken has called on the Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny to meet with local farmers who are concerned over the process of a wind turbine farm at Brewster, 10 kilometres east of Beaufort.
In a question to the minister during parliament sittings last week, Mr McCracken said locals were "rightly concerned about the process undertaken to get to a point where this development is under consideration".
"Locals are concerned, particularly about the selective consultation process, which did not seek to reach all impacted locals, and the critical omissions and inaccuracies in the ecological assessments used to advocate for the proposal," he said.
Submissions for the proposal, put forward by RE Futures, closed in February and the project is now waiting for ministerial approval.
However, the Pyrenees Shire Council was able to secure an extension to the deadline an extension to the deadline after they expressed concerns about the small amount of time to make a submission.
In another question to the Environment Minister Ingrid Stitt, Mr McCracken also said the proposed farm would be close in proximity to a brolga breeding and nesting grounds.
"The last brolga census conducted by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning estimated the population in Victoria was just 635 birds," he said.
"The proposed seven-tower wind turbine development in Brewster will have a significant impact on the future survival of the brolga."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
