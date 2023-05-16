Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Local and NSW Riverina agents attend good quality Myrtleford sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated May 19 2023 - 9:00pm, first published May 16 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A good-quality yarding of cattle kept prices firm throughout Myrtleford's feature female and weaner sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.