VLE Leongatha fortnightly store sale experiences price drops across the board

Philippe Perez
Philippe Perez
Updated May 19 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 5:00pm
A crisp morning welcomed buyers at VLE Leongatha for a sale which had a few more feedlotters compared to recent store sales give a small amount of competition in the galleries.

