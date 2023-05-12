A crisp morning welcomed buyers at VLE Leongatha for a sale which had a few more feedlotters compared to recent store sales give a small amount of competition in the galleries.
Despite this, prices did still fall back compared to the equivalent store a sale a fortnight ago due to a mixed quality yarding of cattle and smaller consignments meant.
Agents yarded 3300 cattle which was slightly less than anticipated for the day's sale, while prices were generally 20-30 cents a kilogram back from Leongatha's previous store sale.
Elders Leongatha and Korumburra branch manager Rohan McRae said despite the large yarding, it was less than what was drawn originally.
"There'd been reports through that the markets had been cheaper, and while the season has been OK here in Leongatha and surrounds, many took the option not to put cattle in today," he said.
"It actually had helped to a degree, and while the market is cheaper, certainly people are willing to accept some of these prices."
Mr McRae said that he thought vendors "wouldn't be happy" with prices but have "accepted this is where it's at and we actually expected things to be a bit worse".
He also said cold weather in very recent days may have kept a number of buyers away, but dryer days ahead will bring back some confidence.
"But in saying that, well-bred cattle have mostly sold at their expected rates that we've seen this week and last week," he said.
"Many crossbred cattle and Friesians here have certainly been hard to sell."
J & M Answorth were one of the few pens to pass 400c/kg, selling a pen of 22 Angus steers, 355kg, for $1600 or 450c/kg.
Consignments were not as large as a fortnight ago, but Bairnsdale vender Tarwin Meadows began the sale with 31 good quality Hereford steers, 607kg, $2020 a head or 332 cents a kilogram.
Gibson Farm sold 15 Angus steers, 524kg, for $2080 or 396c/kg and another pen of 17 Angus steers, 521kg for the same per head price of $2080 or 399c/kg.
Conally & Whelan also had a significant run of coloured cattle with the vendor selling 17 Black Baldy steers, 482kg for $1820 or 381c/kg.
More feedlots were present at the sale with JBS, Thomas Foods International and Keswick Pastoral present and buying up, while commission buyer Campbell Ross were also present.
Boolarra vendor John Beamish, who sold a pen of 24 Angus steers, 427kg for $1640 or 384c/kg said prices were definitely down.
"It's unfortunate, but there has been some perfect weather for us recently and a really good autumn break which will hopefully bring some positivity," he said.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
