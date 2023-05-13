Stock & Land
A L Star Express has allegedly provided pickers without a license

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
May 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Victoria's Labour Hire Authority has taken action against A L Star Express Pty Ltd alleging it provided workers to pick fruit and vegetables without a labour hire licence. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
A Victorian horticulture labour company is facing legal action for allegedly providing fruit and vegetable-picking workers without a labour hire licence.

A Victorian horticulture labour company is facing legal action for allegedly providing fruit and vegetable-picking workers without a labour hire licence.

