A Victorian horticulture labour company is facing legal action for allegedly providing fruit and vegetable-picking workers without a labour hire licence.
Victoria's Labour Hire Authority has started legal action against company A L Star Express Pty Ltd alleging it provided workers to pick fruit and vegetables without a labour hire licence.
The proceedings, filed in the Supreme Court, were for providing labour hire services without a licence in Victoria.
The LHA claims the company let workers pick berries and vegetables in Victoria in areas that included Koo Wee Rup, Rosebud, Torquay and Devon Meadows.
The offences would carry maximum penalties of $591,744 for a company and $147,936 for an individual.
Labour Hire licensing commissioner Steve Dargavel said companies needed to ensure workers were licensed to operate.
"If you provide or use labour hire services in Victoria, you must ensure you only work with licensed providers or you may face significant penalties," he said.
"Workers picking fruit and vegetables are among Victoria's most vulnerable, so it's critical that companies employing these workers are appropriately vetted and licensed to operate.
"Labour hire businesses need to understand and comply with their obligations - there is no excuse for doing the wrong thing by vulnerable workers."
LHA prosecuted another provider in December 2022, resulting in the largest penalty for these breaches in Australia.
The prosecuted company Ung Services Pty Ltd and its director Nico Keat were fined $386,742 and $96,685 respectively.
LHA authorities can remove labour hire providers' ability to operate by refusing, suspending, or cancelling their licence.
It has cancelled 52 labour hire licences in the Victorian horticulture industry to date.
LHA will do an expanded program of compliance and enforcement this year that focuses on industries including horticulture, meat and poultry processing industries.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.