Major feedlots stay away at Mortlake as prices fall back

By Philippe Perez
May 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Steven Hunt, Camperdown sold 14 Angus steers, 345kg, for 410c/kg or $1414. Picture by Philippe Perez.
A mixed yarding of cattle at WVLX Mortlake's first store sale in May meant prices softened a little across the board.

