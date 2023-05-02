Koroit teenager Noah Billings says it was a one-off conversation with a fellow cricketer that sparked his newfound career in the dairy industry.
Mr Billings, 17, said a conversation with his teammate ended in him visiting a calf shed three years ago.
He works with Eddie and Lisa Dwyer at their Purnim farm, first feeding calves on Saturdays before he started his apprenticeship.
He now works full-time and is completing a Certificate III in agriculture.
"A friend I played cricket with asked me if I wanted to come out here on Saturday mornings and help with the calf feeding and it all went from there," Mr Billings said.
"I'd just feed the calves and do random jobs on Saturday morning and then go and play cricket or football.
"That was Mondays on the farm and I'd go to South West TAFE on Thursdays.
"Then when I finished Year 11, I started full-time last October and I'm now doing my Certificate III."
He said that while he felt nervous working with Friesian cows at first, he soon felt comfortable working with livestock.
"I like being outside and doing something different every day, everything from fencing and tractor work to feeding the calves and milking," he said.
"Eddie is great and I'm learning a lot.
"Mum and Dad drive me to work every day, which they don't mind, but I'm looking forward to getting my licence."
Noah said he recommended young people to look at agriculture careers, and the DemoDAIRY Foundation helped subsidise study, work gear and provided support.
People interested in agriculture careers can visit the DemoDAIRY website here to find out about scholarships.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
