The Maybery family is offering up some of their versatile West Wimmera farm country after 134 years.
The Maybery name is firmly entrenched as very early landowners of the Nurcoung district, about 50km west of Horsham, bordering the Little Desert National Park.
Some of the original selectors, the Mayberys came to the Nurcoung and Gymbowen districts in 1889.
On offer is "Mountview" and "Meeks" either to be sold as a whole or in two contingent lots across 468 hectares (1157 acres).
Mountainview's name is thought to be derived from the views of Wimmera's famous landmark, Mt Arapiles about 20km to the south-east.
Agents from Charles Stewart and Co said the properties provide versatile cropping and livestock opportunities.
Average annual rainfall in this part of the world is between 440mm-500mm.
The first lot offered is Mountview on 371ha (917 acres) across two titles which features an extended three-bedroom family home in established garden.
Improvements include a two-stand woolshed with insulated roof and capacity for 250 sheep undercover with sheepyards, drenching race and plunge dip.
There is additional sundry shedding, a fully enclosed workshop and machinery sheds.
High-quality bore water is said to be abundant along with nine earthen dams which have all been cleaned out in the past five years.
The property is fenced into 11 paddocks of versatile gently undulating, well-drained soil types - sandy loams over clay.
A kangaroo fence has been recently built on Mountview's southern boundary comprising of 7 line Cyclone with two barbs on top and iron posts.
Lot two is Meeks on 97ha (240 acres) across one title and three paddocks with road access on two sides, located opposite Mountview.
Again the property offers variable, gently undulating soil types of heavy loams to responsive grey sand with two dams.
The Maybery land is located between Natimuk (26km) and Goroke (29km).
Historically the home block has been known for it's capacity to produce vegetables with an established fruit bearing orchard including pears, apples, fig, apricot, peach, almond and olives.
Not stocked to capacity, the properties are currently running 300 Merino ewes.
Expressions of interest close on June 1.
For more information contact Nick Adamson on 0418 571589 or Leeson White on 0448 226579.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
