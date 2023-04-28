A Girgarre farmer is facing fines after he pleaded guilty to animal welfare charges at the Shepparton Magistrates' Court.
The farmer, Grant Haydn Smith, will pay a $3000 fine without conviction and costs awarded in the sum of $278.38, after pleading guilty to four cruelty charges and a charge of failing to comply.
Mr Smith had a lack of prior criminal history and early guilty plea, and is also no longer involved with farming pigs and is in the process of selling the property and stock.
The magistrate made a further order to disqualify the farmer from owning or managing pigs for two years.
Agriculture Victoria animal health and welfare compliance program manager Daniel Bode said Mr Smith owned and managed about 80 pigs in May 2021, but the pigs were confined to the property with minimal to no feed, and in poor health condition, with no access to adequate drinking water.
Mr Smith failed to give one pig treatment, which had a broken leg, despite notices to comply to take specific action.
Mr Bode said this was a reminder to all livestock producers that the state government and community won't tolerate animal cruelty.
"If you are responsible for the care of any animal, you have a duty to provide for that animal including ensuring disease or parasites are treated appropriately," he said.
People can make a specific complaint in regard to the welfare of commercial livestock can contact Agriculture Victoria on 136186 or email them here.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
