An often ignored trend from the booming demand for rural lifestyle blocks is the keen attraction homes for sale in small country towns also have for tree-changers.
The residential conversion of the old newspaper office in the Wimmera town of Nhill is sure to appeal to many despite being a long way from the major cities, close to the Victoria/South Australia border.
The former home of the Nhill Free Press (which today operates from a new location we hasten to add) is being offered in a suggested $230,000-$240,000 price range.
The clatter of keyboards being struck and the smell of ink has been replaced with a two-bedroom studio loft.
Nill is about an hour's drive east of Bordertown and also about an hour north-west of Horsham. The town's district population is put at around 2500.
Still fronting one of the town's central side streets, this once commercial building has been converted to a home.
Agents from Westech Real Estate say the renovations have taken into consideration the heritage and history of the place.
And although its current owner has made it a comfortable place to live, the entryway still allows it to be converted into a reception.
The downstairs bedroom which could be easily converted back into an office and sectioned off.
The ground floor also has the kitchen and dining area with a raised, ornate timber beam ceiling featuring high, clerestory windows.
The galley kitchen has an induction cooktop, convection/microwave oven, dishwasher, and 'under bench' refrigerator.
They are all included in the sale along with a front load washing machine and dryer in the laundry.
There is an open fireplace in the main downstairs room and commercial sized, ducted heating and cooling throughout.
Upstairs, the master bedroom offers privacy and comfort with a double robe.
There is access to the roof, via a security door from the loft.
The owners have also installed 25 solar panels.
Expressions of interest close on May 4.
For more information contact Joanne Perkins from Westech Real Estate on 0427 041327.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
