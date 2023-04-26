Not-for-profit agricultural research organisation, Birchip Cropping Group (BCG) is about to undertake trials for the year, having selected their main research site at Kinnabulla.
The property located 25 kilometres from Birchip belonging to farmer Linc Lehmann and his parents, Roger and Dianne is set to host 39 trials.
These will include canola, with the application of silicon and canola establishment, safflower time of sowing and Future Drought Fund deep sowing wheat.
BCG's senior research manager Yolanda Plowman said the team had a large program to get to work on, aiming to help improve farm profits and productivity.
"Like farmers, we will be busy over the next five to six weeks sowing. With 145 trials over 24 trial sites and several new BCG staff undertaking training, it is an exciting and fast-paced environment which, as researchers, we thrive in," she said.
"The research space BCG operates in is broad, we have farming systems and agronomic trials; crop varieties, performance and nutrition; as well as weeds, pests and diseases.
"Our trials this year span from Merrinee and Balranald in the north, Mitiamo to the east, Arapiles in the south and Rainbow to the west."
Trials will also take place at various other locations across the state, including Merrinee, Balranald, Rainbow, Hopetoun and many more, as Dr Plowman said BCG is looking forward to connecting with communities amd farmers surrounding the sites.
"With warm soil and widespread rain received over Easter, sowing conditions are good," Dr Plowman said.
"Our machine is gliding through with ease, we're not getting bogged and the soil is not too hard.
We are keeping our eye on the forecast for the next rain which will hopefully see crops springing out of the ground."
A field day will be held at Kinnabulla on Wednesday, September 13, with last year attended by farmers, advisers and researchers to educate and network.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
