Stock & Land
Home/News

Prime Angus stud's final bull sale reaches $86,000 top price

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated April 24 2023 - 9:33am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*40 of 48 bulls sold to $86,000, av $10,740

Prime Angus stud principals Colin Flanagan and Pat Ebert, Ray White GTSM agent Michael Glasser, Matt Spry and Laura Cunningham, Sprys Shorthorn and Angus stud, Wagga Wagga, NSW, and Ray White GTSM Ray White GTSM agent James Brown, with the top-priced bull. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Prime Angus stud principals Colin Flanagan and Pat Ebert, Ray White GTSM agent Michael Glasser, Matt Spry and Laura Cunningham, Sprys Shorthorn and Angus stud, Wagga Wagga, NSW, and Ray White GTSM Ray White GTSM agent James Brown, with the top-priced bull. Picture by Holly McGuinness

THERE was a fierce bidding war at Warrenbayne between two eager buyers which caused the crowd to fall silent and resulted in a bull selling interstate for $86,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.