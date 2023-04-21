Stock & Land
Ballarat store sale prices buoyant markets spurred on by fresh rain

Updated April 21 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 4:30pm
Lively competition has continued at Victorian markets, with Friday's Ballarat monthly store sale yarding quality weaner steers and heifers, and invigorating healthy bidding from the galleries.

Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

