A grazing farm on the foothills of the Great Divide with frontage to the Mitta Mitta River is going to auction on May 26.
Duncan Hill takes in 172 hectares (426 acres) of this postcard perfect and sought after farm land in the Upper Murray district of the North East.
The new owner's only problem is remembering to pack the fishing rod when checking the stock.
A former dairy farm, the property today is running beef cattle and sheep across its lush pastures.
Located in the Mitta Mitta Valley, only five minutes to Mitta Mitta and an hour to Albury/Wodonga, the farm also features a small section of alluvial river flats and a permanent water right.
The farm is just downstream of the giant Dartmouth Dam and just 20km from Victoria's highest mountain, Mount Bogong.
The auction will be held at 11am on Friday, May 26.
The farm includes 22ha of those highly fertile river flats with 250 metres of frontage to the famous trout-stocked Mitta Mitta River.
The balance of the grazing country rises to 100ha of productive intermediate terrace country and 50ha of timbered bush country to the north.
The water allocation on offer is 210 megalitres against which temporary water can be purchased.
The four-bedroom weatherboard home is "older style" and there is also a disused two-bedroom cottage to the south of the home.
There is easy access to the property from the sealed Mitta North Road.
Agents from Corcoran Parker say Duncan Hill is ideally suited to pasture production, livestock breeding and grazing.
The farm is divided into eight main paddocks plus three smaller holding paddocks.
That choice pasture on the river flats has been improved with a mix of ryes, clover, chicory and lucerne
Stock water is provided from an internal spring creek and network of 10 stock troughs.
Improvements include a hayshed, steel cattle yards, workshop and other shedding plus that disused dairy.
The farm is less than seven kilometres from Mitta Mitta township and 14km from Eskdale.
For more information contact the agents from Corcoran Parker, Mathew Jhonston on 0456 972784 or John Honeychurch on 0419 790924.
