Tammi Jonas, Eganstown calls for regulation changes to allow for more local micro-abattoirs

By Philippe Perez
Updated April 19 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 11:30am
Tammi Jonas, Jonai Farms, Eganstown whos is also the president Australian Food Sovereignty Alliance, is calling for changes to allow small scale farmers to have more autonomy. Picture by Philippe Perez
Tammi Jonas believes in a communal work environment for her small scale Eganstown heritage pig and Speckleline cattle operation, Jonai Farms and Meatsmiths.

