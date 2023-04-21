Goulburn-Murray Water is advising customers to prepare for the irrigation off-season to ensure their winter water needs are met.
The irrigation 2022/23 irrigation season ends on May 15, with water deliveries stoppingng for three months to allow G-MW to conduct crucial maintenance works on its channels and assets.
G-MW Water Delivery Services general manager Warren Blyth said it was important customers were prepared for theoff-season.
"During the irrigation off-season, we lower and dewater channels to treat weeds, remove silt, remediate channel banks, and repair assets," Mr Blyth said.
"This crucial work helps G-MW deliver water efficiently and effectively during the irrigation season ensuring we meet our service standards across the distribution network.
"Channels can be lowered at any point during the three month off-season, so customers who still need water during this time should make alternate arrangements to secure their water, such as filling their tanks and dams."
He said G-MW could not guarantee farmers would have access to water from the channel network, for domestic, stock or irrigation purposes.
Wednesday May 10 is the last day to submit water orders to ensure delivery.
Customers were also advised to be aware of any blue-green algae alerts in their area, particularly if they were planning to fill on-farm channels.
The 2023/24 irrigation season begins again on Tuesday, August 15, with customers able to place their first orders from Saturday, August 12.
For more information, phone the GMW Customer Experience Team on 1800 013 357 or visit the website at www.g-mwater.com.au/customer-services/planned-maintenance-and-outages.
