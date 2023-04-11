Stock & Land
Mice spotted swarming across roads with numbers on the rise

By Liv Casben
April 12 2023 - 7:00am
Mice have been recorded swarming across roads in NSW, as numbers also increase in other areas. (AP PHOTO)
Mice have been recorded swarming across roads in NSW, as numbers also increase in other areas. (AP PHOTO)

Mice have been spotted streaming across roads in parts of NSW, concerning farmers and researchers as rodent numbers surge in other parts of the country.

