Fire authorities have warned Victorians to take care with statewide public and private burns during current conditions.
Farmers may start burning while fire restrictions ease in Victoria and the weather conditions cool down, but Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan said private burn-offs needed to be done safely with proper resources.
"While the Fire Danger Period has ended in some areas, it is still important that residents check the local conditions are safe and appropriate for burning off - both on the day and the days following," he said.
"When conducting private resident burn-offs, remain alert and always have resources on hand to extinguish the fire.
"We ask the community to register their burn-off as this ensures if someone reports smoke, the incident can be monitored and acknowledged early.
"If possible, landowners should also notify their neighbours and others nearby who may be sensitive to smoke so they can take necessary precautions."
Forest Fire Management Victoria chief fire officer Chris Hardman said people should sign up for planned burn notifications while they continued a statewide bushfire risk management program.
He said a changing climate meant finding the right conditions for safe and effective burns, and planned burns, were part of the management program.
"Reducing fire fuels such as grass, leaves, bark, shrubs and fallen branches means fires are less intense and slower to spread, making it more likely that firefighters can keep bushfires small and contained before they pose a risk to communities," he said.
"We must go ahead with the planned burning program while conditions are suitable, and it is safe to do so to avoid an increased fire risk in the future.
"We work closely with the Environment Protection Authority and Bureau of Meteorology to keep the smoke impact from planned burns as low as practically possible and inform the community while delivering the program."
Victoria's chief environmental scientist professor Mark Patrick Taylor said the EPA understood that smoke could cause health concerns.
"You can check air quality for your area through our air monitoring system, EPA AirWatch," he said.
"Your nose is also an excellent smoke detector. If you can smell smoke, take the necessary precautions to protect your health."
People can check fire restrictions and register burns here.
People should also monitor weather conditions, leave a three-metre fire break, notify neighbouring properties and have sufficient equipment and water to prevent fires spreading.
People can click here for the latest planned burn information, and information about current air quality is on the EPA's website.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
