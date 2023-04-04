Stock & Land
Home/News

Country Fire Authority has reminded Victorians of planned burn precautions

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire authorities are reminding people to take care with private burns as fire restrictions start to ease across Victoria. Picture via Shuttershock
Fire authorities are reminding people to take care with private burns as fire restrictions start to ease across Victoria. Picture via Shuttershock

Fire authorities have warned Victorians to take care with statewide public and private burns during current conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.