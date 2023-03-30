Descendants of today's Diffey family first selected their farming country near Wangaratta more than a century ago.
Six generations later and a little smaller in size, the Diffey's still own it but now they've decided its time to leave.
Rose Park is spread across 172 hectares (427 acres) with an asking price of around $6 million.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say it is one of the most admired historic farm and home properties on the Great Alpine Road at Everton.
They expect keen competition for the private sale.
Local legend has it the infamous bushranger Ned Kelly was a visitor to the farm when the original property totalled more than 2000 acres.
It was also an important coach stop on the way to Myrtleford, Beechworth, and Bright to the east.
Just 16km east of Wangaratta, the property still has the substantial red brick homestead with bullnosed verandas.
The farm is divided seven paddocks and the land is held in six separate titles.
The farm has in recent years been leased to a local Angus cattle grazier.
This farmer has told the family he is interested in continuing the grazing lease if agreeable to the new buyer.
There are significant stock and domestic water resources on the farm including two large, reliable dams.
Family members say the deep, top dam has never run dry and the bottom dam, with a surface area of 11 acres, is also reliable.
In the grounds of the homestead and garden are a historic well and a reliable pump equipped bore to 38 metres which supplies the household, garden and provides stock water to the immediate surrounds.
The historic Rose Park homestead of about 50 square metres has substantial renovation and refurbishment potential, although it is in sound structural condition and is currently lived in.
It is built of fired red bricks understood to have been originally made on the property.
The homestead is double brick throughout with six bedrooms, large living spaces, all services, and internal ceiling heights up to four metres with a lot of historic detailing in place.
There are four brick chimneys capable of restoration.
There are two original guest bedrooms, originally thought to have been the baby nursery and accommodation for the nurse.
An original cool room remains, as does a secure gun or storage room, an office, with an underground cellar with stair access that measures 2.8 by 3.2 metres.
The large garden, once home to many roses, still has the original specimen elms and a large Norfolk pine remain along the 150 metre driveway.
The 40ha paddock on the Diffey Lane corner is the site of the officially listed 850 metre long grass emergency airstrip for Tarrrawingee.
There is also a vacant steel hangar building which was originally hosted a local group of aviation enthusiasts.
It has a concrete floor and large entry and exit doors at either end and is now used as a machinery store.
There are three more substantial farm service buildings including a large open fronted multi bay garage or hay storage, a major engineering workshop, and the original shearing shed.
All the farm fencing is in good condition with working stock yards.
On a rear block is a blue metal rock quarry site which has been operated by a local contractor.
Agent Dave Colvin said Rose Park presents level, attractive and highly productive versatile land with a main road frontage.
For more information contact Mr Colvin on 0407 500239.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
