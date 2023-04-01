The Tasmanian Famers and Graziers Association (TFGA) has re-elected Ian Sauer as president.
Mr Sauer, a dryland grazier from Pipers Brook, was first elected to the position in March, 2022.
"The board have set out a sound vision to ensure a sustainable future for Tasmanian farmers," Mr Sauer said.
"Underpinned by our strategic plan. I believe TFGA will continue to provide farmers with a strong united voice, being seen and heard in a professional way.
"We will continue to prosecute the case for farmers, ensuring that our members have a voice in the decisions that affect our industry."
Mr Sauer emphasised the board's commitment to working collaboratively across the industry.
"We are looking forward to breaking down the old silos, working effectively with primary producers, and the entire supply chain," he said.
The TFGA also announced a new committee structure, approved by the membership, to ensure the organisation remained relevant and provided members with direct input into policy development.
"The TFGA has a bright future and we are looking forward to moving into our new offices in Longford which will again keep us relevant and help us be closer to our members and rural base," Mr Sauer said.
Ian Beven has been re-elected as vice chair.
Dairy farmer Paul Arnold has also been elected to the board.
He has also held executive positions in local government, as well as multiple directorships across industry and the processing sector.
