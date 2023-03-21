New research has shown that the cider industry can benefit from using QR blockchain technology, and other cider industry examples overseas to improve product quality.
Camilla Humphries is a Churchill fellow who recently published research studying different orchard growing systems in different parts of the world as well as exploring value propositions to Australian apple growers in order to diversify and grow cider cultivars.
Her travels to the northern Spanish region of Asturias where cider producers have implemented the QR technology to educate consumers about where the apples that made the cider came from, and giving traceability back to the farm gate.
"There were some really good industry examples [in Asturias] promoting provenance by legislating denomination of origin labeling, to promote regional specification, support primary production and improve quality through stipulated methods of production," she said.
She said implementing those systems and other practices in prominent cider making regions in European regions into Australia could have huge benefits locally.
"Currently, the Australian cider industry does not have legislation on the labeling of cider products to show a minimum juice content," she said.
"Unfortunately 82 per cent of the cider made is made from imported juice concentrates which makes poor quality cider, while 30pc of the fruit grown in the country does not make first grade supermarket specifications and is either processed," she said.
"60pc of production costs cannot be justified to harvest the low value fruit which could otherwise be used for cidermaking."
Cider Australia does have a 100pc Australian grown Trust Mark logo to promote the provenance of cider but it is not legislated.
Members of Cider Australia can apply for the logo if their product contains a 50pc minimum apple or pear juice by weight, does not contain added ethyl alcohol, and has juice concentrate that's sourced from Australia.
Ms Humphries said another industry example which Australia can look to was the UK, where a minimum juice content of 35pc has been implemented, and while "it doesn't seem much", she said it was "a step in the right direction and now the UK is experiencing a cider industry renaissance".
"I met with industry stalwarts like Tom Oliver in the UK, who was very well renowned for not only his experience and exceptional skills in cider production, but also as an industry advocate," she said.
"The country has also done extensive industry campaigns and established the Cider Is Wine Alliance, which adds value to the product, selling it like wine and educating the consumers on specific varietals for cider, like how Australia has come a long way in the wine industry.
"Everyone knows consumers can discern between a Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc here and that's where we want to come to with cider."
Her travels to the United States and New Zealand, where production systems are similar to Australia, has focused on breeding new varieties to improve the flavour profile for cider production.
She said growers, particularly in the Goulburn Valley could also take a lot from practices in areas like Wayne Country in upper New York state, where she visited during her studies.
"The state New York has granted farm cidery licenses as an initiative in where farm cidery licenses stipulate that cider is to made from apples sourced in in the local region," she said.
"Most of the orchards in New York are vertically integrated and the demand for cider varieties has increased."
"The US Farm Cider Licence concept can be used as a guide to establish orchard and cidery contracts to ensure a continuity of supply.
"I think we're about 10 years behind the US in this sense, and it is one of the industry examples to be led by."
Ms Humphries is also a commercial cider grower, a founding member of the Red Hill Cider Show, and has conducted extensive research agricultural scientist directly with growers for over a decade.
Other recommendations outlined in Ms Humphries study include further collaboration between cider makers and apple growers, and developing Australian orchards to be machine ready for mechanical harvesting, including shake-and-catch systems.
She will also present her Churchill Fellowship research project findings in April at the Cider Australia Conference held in Perth and said further lobbying will be needed to legislate a minimum juice concentrate in cider to 50pc.
