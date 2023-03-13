Stock & Land
Mountain Calf Sales feature 7000 cattle at Omeo, Benambra, Ensay

By Bryce Eishold
March 14 2023 - 6:00am
The annual Ensay weaner sale featured 1100 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross cattle. Picture by Philippe Perez

Close to $9.5 million worth of cattle went under the hammer in Victoria's high country last week during the iconic Mountain Calf Sales.

