Nutt family notch up 50th year hosting trainee shearers

By Catherine Miller
March 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Trainer Rick Chilcott, participants Tait Johnson, Bonner Buckley, Alistar Neumann, Max Reeves, Cody Pearce, Tracey Lynch, Dylan Morton, Lachlan Hammet, Zak Pearce and at front trainer Sarah Brands, Mykayla Buckmister, Caitlyn Francis and Tim Pawshe at the 2023 improver school at Pandurra Station via Port Augusta. It is the 50th year that the Nutt family has hosted a shearing school at the station. Picture supplied

A shortage of shearers and shed hands is one of the biggest challenges facing the sheep industry but one SA pastoral family has never had the issue of empty stands in their sheds.

