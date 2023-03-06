Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Fund becomes Australia's biggest large-scale glasshouse owner in less than a year

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated March 7 2023 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
An investment fund has taken the crown as the biggest owner of large-scale glasshouses in Australia producing an estimated 34,000 tonnes of tomatoes a year.

An investment fund has emerged as Australia's biggest large-scale glasshouse owner after buying another big tomato farm, this time in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.