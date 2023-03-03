Stock & Land
Murdeduke Angus bull sale a total clearance

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:40pm
The top-priced bull Murdeduke Pheasantry S100 with Charles Stewart agent James Breen, Jack Kenny, Korangamorah Angus, Murdeduke stud principal Lachie Wilson, and Ryan Ackers, Murdeduke.

*Total clearance of 85 bulls sold to $32,000, av $10,612

MURDEDUKE Angus recorded a total clearance of 85 bulls at its on-property sale in Winchelsea on Thursday.

