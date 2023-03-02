Agents are at pains to say this two-storey beauty on the banks of the Little Murray River near Swan Hill is safely high and dry from flooding.
They have pitched this grand home as "the great Australian dream" which is going to auction on-site at Pental Island at 11am on Saturday, April 1.
Pental Island has been created by the Murray River to the north and the Little Murray to the south and is on the Victorian side of the border and takes in about 80 square kilometres.
This classically styled period home is located on 40 hectares (100 acres) and is less than 13km from Swan Hill.
One of Harkaway Homes' Pavilion Collection, the home is designed to take the best elements from the past with today's modern convenience and functionality.
In its elevated position the home boasts wide return verandahs on both levels, a signature twin gabled roofline, period detailing and numerous French doors to take in the views.
The ground floor features high ceilings, polished hardwood floors, French doors, plantation shutters, a formal entry, open plan kitchen and dining area with storage and a wood heater, family room, formal living room with gas log fire, fifth bedroom or study, stairwell storage, laundry and powder room.
At its rear is a "Coolgardie" room, a large undercover outdoor entertaining space enclosed with gauze wire screening overlooking the river and includes a hot tub/spa and island bench.
The country-style kitchen features stone bench tops, 900mm electric oven with gas cooktop, dishwasher, twin door refrigerator, butlers pantry and French provincial counter with marble top.
The first floor contains another living area, a master bedroom retreat with with ensuite and walk-in robe, an additional three bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fans and bathroom with a claw foot bath.
And yes, there is a balcony swing chair.
The home is positioned to take advantage of cool breezes complimented by split system reverse cycle air-conditioning units on both levels
Property improvements include a lock up shed with concrete floor and power, a lean to, five-bay machinery shed, 15,000 gallons rainwater storage and electric pressure pumps.
The land is well laid out and suited to dryland cropping. The property comes with two megalitres stock and domestic water supply.
For more information contact Darren Scarce from Nutrien Harcourts BRC Swan Hill on 0419 354061.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
