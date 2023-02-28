Stock & Land
Protecting the Powerful Owl

By Lisette Mill, Community-Based Natural Resource Management Practitioner Since 2011
February 28 2023 - 2:00pm
Victoria needs to rapidly increase the budget for Powerful Owl habitat on private land, according to landcare advocate Lisette Mill.

COMMENT

I recently had the marvelous privilege to stand on a quiet country back road in Moyne Shire, in south west Victoria, and look up at two juvenile Powerful Owls (Ninox strenua).

