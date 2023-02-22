THE top-priced bull at this year's Moyne Pathfinder Angus sale, Gazette, has gone interstate to an online bidder.
The bidder paid $31,000 for the Rennylea son.
Pathfinder again achieved a total clearance, with repeat and volume buyers evident during the sale.
Stud co-principal Nick Moyle said it was a "fantastic" sale, with many repeat buyers.
"There was something there for everyone, with a range from a top of $31,000 to $6000, so there was value buying at all levels," he said.
The top-selling bull, Lot 6, Pathfinder S741 was sired by NORL519 Rennylea L519, out of SMPP301 Pathfinder Traction P301.
He went to an AuctionsPlus bidder, through Nutrien Ag Solutions, Walcha, NSW..
He was in the top 1 per cent for gestation length and $AL index.
Pathfinder S741 weighed 894 kilograms had TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures of a 3.6kg birthweight, 62kg 200-day weight, 114kg 400-day weight and 154kg 600-day weight.
His eye muscle area was measured at 10 square centimetres and he had a rib fat measurement of +0.9 millimetres, for a retail beef yield of +0.1.
The bull's intramuscular fat measurement was +3.4pc.
Pathfinder was described as a thick, heavy bull in the top 5pc for 400 and 600-day growth, as well as scrotal circumference (46).
Mr Moyle said the top-priced animal displayed an "outstanding" combination of phenotype and performance.
"He was one of our standouts, we have used him in the stud already - they are rare to come by, those bulls," he said.
"We can't keep 'em, so we like to offer one or two top-notch sires, and he was one of them."
Among the volume buyers were Alanvale Farms, Broadwater (five) and Ross Davis, Benalla, (seven).
Bulls went from South Australia to King Island and NSW.
Nutrien auctioneer Peter Godbolt, Albury, said it was a good top and a solid average, "considering where the market is, at the moment".
"Bulls were sold across Victoria, to South Australia and across to King Island, and there was a lot action on AuctionsPlus too.
"I think it was an outstanding outcome for the Moyle family."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
