Pathfinder Angus' top selling Rennylea son goes for $31,000 to an online bidder

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated February 22 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 11:06am
The top-priced bull with Moyle Pathfinder's Elle, Sara and Nick Moyle after the sale.

*Total clearance of 111 bulls sold to $31,000, av $14,105.

THE top-priced bull at this year's Moyne Pathfinder Angus sale, Gazette, has gone interstate to an online bidder.

