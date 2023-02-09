The demand for four carved off farm blocks for sale in western Victoria is obvious already.
Birregurra is probably not a town most have heard of but think Lorne, Otway Ranges and perhaps even fine dining.
Brae, a restaurant in the town, has been named one in the top 50 best in the world.
One of the four blocks has already sold as well.
Originally marketed across 249 hectares (616 acres) with the sale of Lot C, 471 acres are left across the remaining three lots.
Today running cattle and prime lambs, the Birregurra lots are offered for their alternative farming and lifestyle opportunities through their outlooks on prime farming country.
Sandwiched between Colac and Winchelsea, they are all within easy driving distance to Lorne, the Surf Coast beaches and Otway Ranges.
And they are only minutes away from Brae.
Lot A on Cape Otway Road, Birregurra offers a private and sheltered setting with a home site taking in views of the Otway foothills on 91ha (224 acres).
It offers plenty of water from a large registered irrigation dam (13.2 megalitres) in addition to a second dam and creek frontage.
A large hayshed, machinery shed and steel cattle yards with crush occupy the property located adjacent to Birregurra-Deans Marsh Road.
Lot B (61ha, 150 acres) at Conns Lane offers a four-bedroom brick-veneer home which takes in Otways' views.
The home provides a well-appointed kitchen, dining and living zone and a connected garage.
Improvements on the property include a machinery shed and a disused dairy with power connected.
It has town water supply, dams and Barwon River frontage.
Lot D on Birregurra Road sits on 39ha (97 acres).
Again there are views to the Otways and a top home site.
Shedding includes a dual-purpose machinery or hayshed, a tractor shed with power, an old woolshed with power along with cattle yards with a crush.
It has two dams, Birregurra Creek frontage and town water supply.
"Presented are exceptional opportunities to secure blue ribbon picturesque acreages, comprising highly productive rich arable soils, ideal for a myriad of agricultural pursuits," Charles Stewart agents Gerard Bohan and Daryl Oborne said.
"All lots are superbly located with great aesthetics."
Expressions of interest close on February 20.
For more information contact Gerard Bohan on 0400 005541 or Daryl Oborne on 0419 388341.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
