There's a whole hunk of spunks in a cheeky new calendar to raise funds - and a few good belly laughs - for men's mental health.
The 2023 Hume Hunks & Hotties calendar is hot off the press and some of the district's finest specimens have dared to bare all for a project close to their ... erm, hearts!
Now, while there there might be more "middle-aged spread" than "sizzling centrefold" among the models, there's no doubting the quality of their commitment to the cause.
About 70 brave blokes from the Greater Hume area - from farmers and firemen to welders, mechanics, real estate agents, vets and horse trainers - jumped on board the fundraiser organised by Woomargama's Trish Shea.
Sales from the $25 calendar will support 'Are you bogged mate?' - an initiative to support blokes to talk about mental health and suicide, and spread awareness about depression.
Amidst the banter and bawdy jokes, there was a real appreciation for the importance of creating open conversations about mental health, according to OGA Creative Agency director Ben Simpson who donated his photographic expertise to produce the calendar.
"There was a lot of joy and laughter," he said of the photo shoots.
"It's what you do to get over an awkward situation.
"You make jokes and take the mickey out of each other - Aussies are famous for it.
"But that irreverent sense of humour and laughter is also a coping mechanism."
Mr Simpson said the experience had brought a new level of closeness to all those involved.
"The act of getting totally naked in front of others is an act of being totally vulnerable," he conceded.
"It was an incredibly strong bonding experience.
"Everyone was so happy to be part of it because they've either been affected personally or know people who have struggled with their mental health.
"One of the guys, Dick Shanahan, said he was taking part to not only support rural men but also veterans who had served their country.
"Some of our servicemen are among the most damaged people in society and their rate of suicide is unbelievable."
Mr Simpson is thrilled with the finished product, adding it was a real team effort from the wider community and his own staff who developed the website and digital media.
"It's an absolute ball-tearer," he said.
Only one shoot went a little wonky.
Mr Simpson realised when he got back to the studio that the Woomargama Rural Fire Service fellas had "lifted the hose a little high".
"Some retouching was necessary," he said with a laugh.
