As an undergraduate student, I remember lecturers commenting on the increasing numbers of women enrolling in agricultural degrees.
The photos of past rural science classes that adorned the walls of the homestead lecture theatre bore testament to this.
International Day of Women and Girls in Science falls this Saturday.
With a theme of "full and equal access and participation for women and girls in science", it feels timely to reflect on the changes I've seen in the 15 years since I started my agricultural science degree.
Today, about 60 per cent of students undertaking PhDs with Agriculture Victoria's research division are female.
More broadly, agriculture and environmental sciences is the only science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) field where females outnumber men in entry level research and teaching positions.
However, only one in four senior research and teaching roles in agricultural and environmental sciences are held by women, the latest STEM equity monitor report has found.
This trend is seen across the wider agricultural workforce too.
The proportion of women holding senior roles in the agricultural sector is at odds with the number of female agricultural graduates.
Diverse workplaces help foster innovation, creativity and inclusive culture, which can have a positive impact on the bottom line.
It's obviously in our interests to keep pursuing this.
Looking around, I see signs of change.
When Dr Cathy Foley, AO PSM, became Australia's ninth chief scientist in 2021, she became the second woman to be appointed to the role since its inception in 1989.
For the first time, the research division of Agriculture Victoria has been led by a woman.
Traci Griffin has held the role for the past 12 months and Dr Simone Warner will continue this female leadership when she takes over later this month.
Visible role models such as these are important.
Initiatives that support women to build skills and confidence to step into higher roles and remove barriers to workforce participation have a role to play too.
Admittedly the success rate of these initiatives can be variable.
The STEM Equity Evaluation Portal, which is designed to assess the impact of these initiatives, will help ensure future investment occurs where it can be most impactful.
This is even more important to enable full and equal access of women from minority groups and historically marginalised backgrounds, where even bigger gaps to access and participation exist.
As my confidence has grown - in part due to access to development programs - my efforts to challenge the status quo and encourage others to support gender equity commitments has increased and will continue.
However, being the minority in a room and speaking up can be exhausting.
To achieve equal access and participation for women and girls in science, and compound the changes already occurring, we need more allies and champions.
People prepared to take action when they witness gender inequities.
For example, a male friend of mine refuses invitations to speak at or host events unless the speaker line-up is gender balanced and diverse.
People prepared to change the status quo and foster supportive workplace cultures.
For example, advocating for flexible work environments.
People prepared to put women forward for opportunities.
For example, a recommendation to apply for a committee position.
Substantial progress has been made.
But overwhelmingly, to date, this work has been undertaken by women.
Progress would be made a lot faster if more men became allies and championed full and equal access and participation for women and girls in science.
So, as this day of celebration comes around for another year, ask yourself how you can help improve equal access and participation.
