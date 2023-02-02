Water authorities have been accused of waiting too long to reinstate Murray River flows after the flooding emergency had passed.
Emergency water restrictions have just been announced in Gol Gol and Buronga near Mildura.
Several thousand people live at Gol Gol, considered a NSW suburb of Mildura, while Buronga is home to more than 1000 people, is directly across the river from Mildura.
Wentworth Shire Council this week imposed restrictions, effective immediately, for town residents because of low water levels in the Murray River.
The restrictions were seen as "crucial" to provide drinking water supplies.
Water has been reserved for indoor use, and outside watering has been banned.
A blue green algae alert has been issued for water users in Mildura and district.
Lower Murray Water also says its treatment plants are taking longer to bring the water to drinking water standards due to receding floodwaters.
Wentworth council general manager Ken Ross said: "Council crews are working around the clock and community support of these restrictions is crucial to ensure the existing drinking water supplies are maintained."
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority and Goulburn-Murray Water are working to reinstate the Mildura weir and Lock 11.
The weir was removed back in September to prepare for the flood peaks which travelled the length of the river and has now reach the river's mouth in South Australia.
The Murray was allowed to run free during the flood from Yarrawonga to the barrages which were lifted in South Australia - a distance of almost 2000 kilometres.
MDBA executive director (river management) Andrew Reynolds said as the flood waters receded, inspection works had been undertaken and equipment and materials transported to Mildura's weir site.
"This is an important job prior to the weir being restored to the river. If all the equipment is in good working order, we expect to start putting the weir's trestles back in place on Thursday," Mr Reynolds said.
"The procedure will take a few days to complete, and once the weir is back in the river the weir pool will begin to refill.
"River users may notice fluctuating river levels during this time.
"The river level at Mildura has dropped rapidly as upstream flooding recedes, and has now reached a level where the weir can be safely reinstated."
Mr Reynolds said reinstating the weir would return the weir pool to its normal operating height and allow communities to resume usual activities.
The weir was winched out for the first time since 2016 to allow the flood to pass and minimise the risk of damage to the infrastructure.
Flooding also forced the historic lifting of the barrages near the Murray's mouth in South Australia for the first time since the 1970s.
Expensive dredging of sand at the Murray's mouth has been stopped as the flooded river scours the watercourse naturally.
River officials say dredging may not be needed again for years.
Mildura's Lock 11 has been closed while the weir was being reinstated.
Work by WaterNSW to reinstate the weir at Wentworth also began this week.
