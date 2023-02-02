An auction will be held at the Penola RSL on February 24 for a quality grazing property just over the Victorian border in the west Wimmera.
Soldier settlers took up farms in the Poolaijelo district in the early 1950s.
Runaroo was settled by the Smith family more than 70 years ago across 362 hectares (895 acres).
Located 42 kilometres southeast of Naracoorte and roughly midway between Adelaide and Melbourne the property is in the reliable Poolaijelo Wrattonbully area.
No suggested sale price has been offered.
Agents from TDC say Runaroo has a long term stocking rate of 1200 cross bred ewes and 45 cows and calves.
Runaroo has been predominantly utilised as a prime lamb production property successfully producing heavy export prime lambs.
The property is across four titles.
Agents say west Wimmera area is known for its rainfall reliability.
Runaroo is a gently undulating parcel of land comprising of sandy loam to grey loam soils.
Improvements include a three-bedroom home made from Mount Gambier stone home.
A large rainwater storage is plumbed to the house.
The home is framed by a well established and maintained fully fenced, defined garden.
It has a three-stand cross board shearing shed with a 250 head shedding capacity.
It has K-rail sheep yards with a draft plus a small set of timber cattle yards with crush and ramp.
There is various shedding including a steel frame implement shed with an enclosed work shop.
Another of the lots includes a two-bedroom home plus office with a kitchen and eating area.
It also has a large rainwater storage as well as a bore and water supply.
There is also various shedding on this block with a two-stand older shearing shed and sheep yards.
JBS are located at Bordertown and are volume buyers of prime lambs in the region.
Teys Australia at Naracoorte and Midfield Meat at Warrnambool are volume buyers of sheep and cattle in the district.
Naracoorte sheep, lamb and cattle saleyards are recognised as the one of the best in southern Australia, agents said.
For more information contact Shaun Minge on 0428 838899, Richard Harvie on 0428 838570 or Jo O'Connor on 0429 854910.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
