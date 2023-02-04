Stock & Land
Home/News

Big farm offered for sale or lease in the heart of the Western District

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
It is rare to find such a large holding for sale or lease in the heart of the Western District. Pictures from LAWD

A greenfield agricultural development opportunity has become available in the heart of some of Victoria's best grazing country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.