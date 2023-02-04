A greenfield agricultural development opportunity has become available in the heart of some of Victoria's best grazing country.
All sorts of farm ventures are possible at Cleverlie Farm just outside Dunkeld in the Western District through its large holding of 1709 hectares (4223 acres).
The property is available for sale as a whole, or in parts, or for lease.
The property is suitable for conventional mixed use farming but could also be developed for carbon forestry projects.
Selling agents LAWD say it is rare to have such a large piece of farming country available for sale in this tightly held area.
It is a large-scale contiguous landholding about 15 kilometres north-east of Dunkeld.
The farm is currently utilised for beef and sheep grazing.
LAWD agents say it is suited to a range of cropping, carbon forestry projects and biodiversity pursuits.
The property also features expansive panoramic views of the Grampians particularly Mount Abrupt and Mount Sturgeon.
It enjoys the highly reliable rainfall (average annual 600mm) which falls in this part of the world.
It has a mixture of fertile soil types and favourable climatic characteristics.
It is close to commodity processing facilities, including grain receivals at Willaura, Lake Bolac and Lakaput, livestock saleyards at Hamilton and Ballarat, an abattoir at Ararat and port facilities in Portland and Geelong.
Offered for sale (in one line or as separate assets) or for lease
LAWD's expression of interest campaign closes on March 2.
For more information contact Danny Thomas on 0439 349977 or Elizabeth Doyle on 0400 102439.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
