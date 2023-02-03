A well established nursery is on the market "walk-in, walk out" at Glen Forbes, about 100km from Melbourne.
Arboriculture consultant, landscape designer and nurseryman Nicholas Rivett is looking to move on to a new challenge.
He has offered his nursery through L.J. Hooker for $8.5 million.
Rivett is well known and much awarded for his work on modern gardens in Melbourne's CBD, which he designed and supplied trees of up to 35 years of age.
His nursery production process strives for "naturally perfect root system" as a result of the best horticultural practice.
The nursery was established in a greenfield site at Glen Forbes in 2002 on the 31 hectare property.
About 11 hectares has been incorporated in six nursery and split propagation areas.
The nursery propagates trees by direct seeding and cuttings to ensure a naturally perfect root system.
All pots are special air root pruning pots and special potting mix which is blended and produced on site.
Propagation mixes are supplied by leading potting mix blender mainly for hygiene and weed management.
The existing nursery business comprises three client types - large production nurseries for which special large volume lines are produced under contract agreement on an annual basis.
Large trees from 20 to 2000lt are supplied to plant brokers, specialist nurseries, architects, landscape architects and the landscape trade.
Retail nurseries purchase the small range of trees generally on the 12 to 100lt sizes.
The business, assets, machinery, tools, equipment and raw materials are offered for sale on a going concern basis with all unallocated and contract stock.
The value of the tree and raw materials will be determined at the time of sale on an at value price.
A discount will be offered on the value to enable a return on the investment in stock.
For more information contact Mark Holmes at L.J. Hooker Phillip Island on 0418 544127.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
