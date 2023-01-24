Stock & Land
Success of agriculture heavily linked to overseas trade

By Fiona Simson, National Farmers Federation President
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 11:00am
NFF president Fiona Simson says Australia's agricultural sector needs to work harder in global forums to meet changing export expectations and satisfy shifting consumer expectations overseas. Picture supplied

COMMENT

I write this piece at the tail end of a visit to the United Kingdom and Europe with Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.

