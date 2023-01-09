Stock & Land
Attracting and retaining people in agriculture a key task

By Michael Beer, Agrifutures Australia General Manager, Business Development
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 9:00am
Michael Beer says AgriFutures Australia is helping to boost the number of people entering into agricultural careers. Picture supplied

COMMENT

As we continue to feel the pinch of workforce shortages, new programs and initiatives are being rolled out across the sector designed not only to attract people into agriculture, but to keep them there for the long haul.

