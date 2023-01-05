Stock & Land
Home/News

Police yet to identify fatal crash victims at Pine Lodge

By Rachael Ward
Updated January 6 2023 - 8:05am, first published January 5 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Victoria Police chief says it's rare that people get ejected from cars if wearing seatbelts. (Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS)

Police are still trying to identify two of the four men killed in a high-speed crash in north central Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.