A summer heatwave is expected to peak across southern parts of the country on Tuesday, while the Northern Territory sees more heavy rainfall.
Heatwave warnings have been issued for Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania with temperatures 8C to 16C above average.
Adelaide is on its way to a forecast maximum of 40C after sweating through a night where the mercury sank only as far as 27.4C.
Meanwhile, Melbourne expects a top of 37C for day two of the Boxing Day Test while most of Tasmania, including Hobart, is due to rise to more than 30C.
READ MORE:
Canberra will also see the mercury surpass 30C after dipping to 11C overnight and Perth can expect a high of 27C.
Much of inland NSW is headed for maximums between 35C and 40C but coastal breezes will keep Sydney to about 28C.
While some welcome sweltering conditions, severe heatwaves can be dangerous, particularly for older people, babies, children and pregnant and breastfeeding women.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises people to seek a place to keep cool, such as a home, a library, a community centre or a shopping centre.
Heatwave conditions are expected to ease on Wednesday and Thursday following a cool change.
Further north, a severe weather warning remains in place for the Northern Territory across parts of the Barkly and Simpson districts.
The slowly moving ex-tropical cyclone Ellie is bringing rainfalls totalling up to 300mm for some areas east of Tennant Creek, raising concerns of flash flooding.
Kalkarindji on the Buntine Highway copped 60 millimetres of rain in 30 minutes to 1.32am on Tuesday.
"Although the system is forecast to temporarily weaken today, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue," a BoM statement said.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.