Crucial rail project aims to get harvests back on track in Victoria

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
Updated December 26 2022 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
The upgrade of northern Victoria's railway network is seen as key to moving grain and fruit to the coastal ports.

Track upgrades on a key section of Victoria's freight network means trains can now carry more freight.

